Test stars named to face Lions

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Left-handed opener Kieran Powell is among five current Test players named in a strong 13-man West Indies A squad to face England Lions in the three-match four-day “Test” series starting Sunday.

The 27-year-old Powell, who has played 31 Tests, will skipper a side that includes batsman Jermaine Blackwood, wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, all-rounder Raymon Reifer and fast bowler Miguel Cummins.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who played the last of his four Tests two years ago, has also been named in the unit for the February 11 to March 1 series, which also includes three one-dayers…..