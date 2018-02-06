Andrea Foster named Woman of the Year

United States of America-based Track and Field standout from Essex County College (ECC), Andrea Foster was on Sunday honoured as the institution’s “Woman of the Year” by the New Jersey Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.
The award is based on athletic excellence, academic success and community service. Foster, a middle distance athlete who earned a scholarship to the College in 2016, is the first Guyanese student to receive the distinguished award.
The “Woman of the Year” honour is awarded every February to mark the National Girls and Women in Sport Day which celebrates the athletic achievements of women and the value of sports participation among women who continue to struggle for equality in sports.
Foster, who turns 21 in March, is studying General Science. She earned straight A’s last semester and has a cumulative 3.7 GPA at ECC. The peerless student/athlete is looking to wrap up the programme and graduate officially in June.
“This is a quite an honour, I thank my teachers, my coaches and my family,” Foster said.
“This award reflects all the support they have given me as I achieved my academic and athletic goals,” she added.
Foster’s mother, Alisha Fortune said she was proud of her daughter who has achieved both academic and athletic success.
