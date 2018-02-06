Records tumble at Novices/Juniors Championship

Bjorn Williams and Runita White took the marquee titles at the Novices Powerlifting Champion-ships, but many of the guest lifters recorded several record breaking feats at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Sunday.
The fountain of youth was overflowing at the championships as 69 year-old Noel Cummings set new national 66kg Masters Four raw records in the squat (115kg), bench press (85kg), deadlift (140kg) and total (340kg).
His Buddy’s Gym mate, White, who took the overall female Novices crown, recorded a new 84+kg deadlift record with 175kgs.
Buddy’s Gym products, Lisa Oudit (84kg class (raw) and Nadina Taharally (72kg open and Master 1) also rewrote the record books.
Oudit deadlifted 142.5kg, bench pressed 61kg and had a total of 328.5kg, all records. Taharally set new squat (123kg), bench press (65.5kg), deadlift (157.5kg) and total (346kg) records.
Meanwhile, Gumendra Shewdas made his return to the powerlifting circuit after serving a WADA ban.
He won the male Junior Overall (Equipped) Trophy with a total of 502.6kg and wilks of 501.688
Jaguars topple Hurricanes despite Cornwall’s blistering ton
Keemo Paul (5-76) and skipper Leon Johnson (99) produced herculean efforts to see Guyana Jaguars scampering to a thrilling 16-run win over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes despite a blistering 100 from Rahkeem Cornwall in their third match of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 tournament at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua Sunday night.
Multi-million repair works underway at National Stadium
The Guyana National Stadium at Providence will be the beneficiary of repair works to the tune of millions and already there are signs that the work is panning out.
Andrea Foster named Woman of the Year
United States of America-based Track and Field standout from Essex County College (ECC), Andrea Foster was on Sunday honoured as the institution’s “Woman of the Year” by the New Jersey Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.
Showstoppers in showdown against Sophia
All roads will lead to the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue tonight when the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal championships resume with nine group matches.
Uitvlugt crowned Hamilton Green Inter Ward champs
Uitvlugt was crowned the Hamilton Green 83rd Birth Anniversary 9-a-side Inter-Ward Football Champion Sunday after defeating Crane on penalty kicks at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.