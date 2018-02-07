Berbice brushes aside Demerara by five wickets

Off-spinner Jonathan Rampersaud backed up his first round four-wicket haul with another exceptional bowling performance to spin Berbice to a five-wicket win over Demerara in the second round of Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports under – 15 inter county tournament at the Everest Cricket Club ground, yesterday.

It was another disappointing low score affair with Demerara after winning the toss and electing to bat, being shot out for 50 in the 21st over of their innings.

Rampersaud, continuing from where he left off on Sunday, created further misery by grabbing 5-12 from 8 overs.

Left-arm spinner, Jeremey Sandai who ….