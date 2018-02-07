Patentia Money team to oppose Nismes Ballers

The Pouderoyen Tarmac will come alive tonight with several must-win group matches in the the Guinness Greatest of the Streets West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone.
In the opening fixture at 19:00hrs, Patentia Money Team opposes Nismes Ballers while Bagotville All-Stars tackles Up-Like-7 from 19:30hrs.
The third fixture will pit Frontline Ballers against Police-B at 20:00hrs, while ESPN battles Dream Team from 20:30hrs.
In the fifth clash, Veterans ….
Berbice brushes aside Demerara by five wickets
Off-spinner Jonathan Rampersaud backed up his first round four-wicket haul with another exceptional bowling performance to spin Berbice to a five-wicket win over Demerara in the second round of Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports under – 15 inter county tournament at the Everest Cricket Club ground, yesterday.
Essequibo beat President’s XI in rain-hit thriller
By Romario Samaroo Essequibo kept their title hopes alive when they completed a nail-biting win over the President’s XI with Man-of-the-Match Gladwin Henry bagging 4-9 and Ronaldo Scouten clobbering 40 in the second round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Dave West Indian imports Inter County Under-15 tournament.
LYLG to stage Linden Games from Friday
With the objective of resuscitating sports in the Mining Town of Linden, the Linden Youth Leaders Group (LYLG) in partnership with Mayor Carwyn Holland will stage the inaugural Linden Games from February 9th-11th.
Swimming association to hold AGM February 28, elections in October
The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on February 28 at the National Aquatic Centre but the election of office bearers will not he held until later this year.
Hampshire defend small total to log maiden win
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – English County Hampshire eked out a tense four-run win over Combined Campuses and Colleges in a low-scoring contest under lights here Monday, to snatch their first victory of the Regional Super50.