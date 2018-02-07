Patentia Money team to oppose Nismes Ballers

The Pouderoyen Tarmac will come alive tonight with several must-win group matches in the the Guinness Greatest of the Streets West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone.

In the opening fixture at 19:00hrs, Patentia Money Team opposes Nismes Ballers while Bagotville All-Stars tackles Up-Like-7 from 19:30hrs.

The third fixture will pit Frontline Ballers against Police-B at 20:00hrs, while ESPN battles Dream Team from 20:30hrs.

In the fifth clash, Veterans ….