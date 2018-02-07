Swimming association to hold AGM February 28, elections in October

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on February 28 at the National Aquatic Centre but the election of office bearers will not he held until later this year.
According to GASA president Ivan Persaud, unlike other associations, the GASA will not have their executive elections at the AGM but in October as is usually the case.
On the agenda for the AGM will be examining the financial statement for the year 2017.
Expected to attend the AGM is the treasurer of the previous administration as they attempt to account for the finances of the years before Persaud and his executive body took office.
The period in question is from 2009 to 2014.
Meanwhile Persaud told Stabroek Sports that the officiating clinic which was scheduled for January will now be held in March.
He previously told this newspaper that the association was waiting for the world swimming association FINA to provide the name of a representative who would travel to Guyana to facilitate a clinic geared specifically for officials of the sport.
Speaking to Stabroek Sport on Wednesday, he confirmed that the Switzerland-based body has finally been able to identify an official.
In March, Guyana will host several officials from Suriname who will be attending the clinic as they aim to have more officials recognized at the FINA level.
Berbice brushes aside Demerara by five wickets
Off-spinner Jonathan Rampersaud backed up his first round four-wicket haul with another exceptional bowling performance to spin Berbice to a five-wicket win over Demerara in the second round of Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports under – 15 inter county tournament at the Everest Cricket Club ground, yesterday.
Essequibo beat President’s XI in rain-hit thriller
By Romario Samaroo Essequibo kept their title hopes alive when they completed a nail-biting win over the President’s XI with Man-of-the-Match Gladwin Henry bagging 4-9 and Ronaldo Scouten clobbering 40 in the second round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Dave West Indian imports Inter County Under-15 tournament.
Patentia Money team to oppose Nismes Ballers
The Pouderoyen Tarmac will come alive tonight with several must-win group matches in the the Guinness Greatest of the Streets West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone.
LYLG to stage Linden Games from Friday
With the objective of resuscitating sports in the Mining Town of Linden, the Linden Youth Leaders Group (LYLG) in partnership with Mayor Carwyn Holland will stage the inaugural Linden Games from February 9th-11th.
Hampshire defend small total to log maiden win
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – English County Hampshire eked out a tense four-run win over Combined Campuses and Colleges in a low-scoring contest under lights here Monday, to snatch their first victory of the Regional Super50.