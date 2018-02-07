Swimming association to hold AGM February 28, elections in October

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on February 28 at the National Aquatic Centre but the election of office bearers will not he held until later this year.

According to GASA president Ivan Persaud, unlike other associations, the GASA will not have their executive elections at the AGM but in October as is usually the case.

On the agenda for the AGM will be examining the financial statement for the year 2017.

Expected to attend the AGM is the treasurer of the previous administration as they attempt to account for the finances of the years before Persaud and his executive body took office.

The period in question is from 2009 to 2014.

Meanwhile Persaud told Stabroek Sports that the officiating clinic which was scheduled for January will now be held in March.

He previously told this newspaper that the association was waiting for the world swimming association FINA to provide the name of a representative who would travel to Guyana to facilitate a clinic geared specifically for officials of the sport.

Speaking to Stabroek Sport on Wednesday, he confirmed that the Switzerland-based body has finally been able to identify an official.

In March, Guyana will host several officials from Suriname who will be attending the clinic as they aim to have more officials recognized at the FINA level.