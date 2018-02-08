Swag Entertainment, Albouystown-B, Back Circle, Ol Skool Ballers and Albouystown-B were among the winners when the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal championships continued Tuesday night at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Swag Entertainment dismantled Albouystown-A 5-1. Shane Luckie led the rout for the Linden unit with a double in fourth, fifth and 17th minute.

Chipping in with goals in the 12th and 16th minute respectively were Romel Matthews and Colwyn Drakes while Malachi Nelson scored for the Albouystown A in the 19th minute.

Albouystown, though, gained ….