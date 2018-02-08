Sports

Continental Group of Companies continue long-term golf sponsorship

Torginol Paints Production Manager, Fenton Persaud hands over the sponsorship cheque to Lusignan Golf Club president Aleem Hussain in the presence of Company Secretary, Mohamed S. Ally, Marketing and Sales Manager, Rudy Jairam, PRO of the LGC, Guy Griffith and other representatives of Torginol Paints.

The Continental Group of Companies, through Torginol Paints, yesterday continued its long term sponsorship of golf tournaments in Guyana with a monetary donation to the Lusignan Golf Club for a tournament to be held in June.

The simple handing over of the cheque took place at the Continental Group of Companies headquarters, Industrial Site, Ruimveldt yesterday where  representatives of Torginol Paints and the Luisignan Gold Club

Exchanged words of encouragement and gratitude for the relationship they share.

Handing over the cheque was ….

