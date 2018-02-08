Enmore, Paradise, LBI register wins

Enmore, Paradise and La Bonne Intention (LBI) advanced to the quarter finals of the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club/ D &E Tent Rental 10/10 hardball cup on Sunday.
At Enmore, Enmore trounced Beehive by 10 wickets. Beehive posted 70-8 from their 10 overs with Rudolph Singh 4-4 and Christopher Surat 2-16. In reply, Enmore opener Imran Hassan blasted 52 not out to see his team home with five overs to spare.
The second match at Enmore saw Paradise hammering 90 in their allotted overs but were on the verge of losing as Sewchand Budhu smashed seven sixes and five fours on his way to 71 but his dismissal saw Strathavon falling seven runs short of their target.
Super Showdown!
Belligerent batting, bamboozling bowling, sheer pace and amazing athleticism. This is what fans can expect when two of the most successful teams in Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 history come face-to-face today.
All Swag!
Swag Entertainment, Albouystown-B, Back Circle, Ol Skool Ballers and Albouystown-B were among the winners when the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal championships continued Tuesday night at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Continental Group of Companies continue long-term golf sponsorship
The Continental Group of Companies, through Torginol Paints, yesterday continued its long term sponsorship of golf tournaments in Guyana with a monetary donation to the Lusignan Golf Club for a tournament to be held in June.
Hussain takes honors in LGC unique club tourney
President of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), Aleem Hussain battled a number of seasoned golfers to win the top prize in the recent LGC Unique golfers tournament at the LGC ground, Lusignan.
Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle road race speeds off February 18
The annual Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle road race will pedal off February 18 with the second leg set for February 25.