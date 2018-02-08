Enmore, Paradise, LBI register wins

Enmore, Paradise and La Bonne Intention (LBI) advanced to the quarter finals of the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club/ D &E Tent Rental 10/10 hardball cup on Sunday.

At Enmore, Enmore trounced Beehive by 10 wickets. Beehive posted 70-8 from their 10 overs with Rudolph Singh 4-4 and Christopher Surat 2-16. In reply, Enmore opener Imran Hassan blasted 52 not out to see his team home with five overs to spare.

The second match at Enmore saw Paradise hammering 90 in their allotted overs but were on the verge of losing as Sewchand Budhu smashed seven sixes and five fours on his way to 71 but his dismissal saw Strathavon falling seven runs short of their target.

Across to the second….