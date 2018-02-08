Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle road race speeds off February 18

The annual Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle road race will pedal off February 18 with the second leg set for February 25.

The Burnham Foundation sponsored event is scheduled to get underway from 7 am on February 18.

The Flying Stars Cycling Club supervised race will start at Corriverton and will end on Main Street, New Amsterdam.

The following Sunday, the race will also commence at 7am from Linden and finish on Homestretch Avenue.

The third and final leg will resume at 2pm from Georgetown to Belfield with the cyclists making their way back to Georgetown for the finish.

Transportation will be available for those in need on both days and the cyclists are requested to be in front of the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Main Street, Georgetown. On February 18, the transportation will leave at 5am and on Sunday 25 at 530am. (NS)