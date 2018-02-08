Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle road race speeds off February 18

The annual Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle road race will pedal off February 18 with the second leg set for February 25.
The Burnham Foundation sponsored event is scheduled to get underway from 7 am on February 18.
The Flying Stars Cycling Club supervised race will start at Corriverton and will end on Main Street, New Amsterdam.
The following Sunday, the race will also commence at 7am from Linden and finish on Homestretch Avenue.
The third and final leg will resume at 2pm from Georgetown to Belfield with the cyclists making their way back to Georgetown for the finish.
Transportation will be available for those in need on both days and the cyclists are requested to be in front of the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Main Street, Georgetown. On February 18, the transportation will leave at 5am and on Sunday 25 at 530am. (NS)
Super Showdown!
Belligerent batting, bamboozling bowling, sheer pace and amazing athleticism. This is what fans can expect when two of the most successful teams in Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 history come face-to-face today.
All Swag!
Swag Entertainment, Albouystown-B, Back Circle, Ol Skool Ballers and Albouystown-B were among the winners when the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal championships continued Tuesday night at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Continental Group of Companies continue long-term golf sponsorship
The Continental Group of Companies, through Torginol Paints, yesterday continued its long term sponsorship of golf tournaments in Guyana with a monetary donation to the Lusignan Golf Club for a tournament to be held in June.
Hussain takes honors in LGC unique club tourney
President of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), Aleem Hussain battled a number of seasoned golfers to win the top prize in the recent LGC Unique golfers tournament at the LGC ground, Lusignan.
Enmore, Paradise, LBI register wins
Enmore, Paradise and La Bonne Intention (LBI) advanced to the quarter finals of the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club/ D &E Tent Rental 10/10 hardball cup on Sunday.