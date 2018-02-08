Hussain takes honors in LGC unique club tourney

President of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), Aleem Hussain battled a number of seasoned golfers to win the top prize in the recent LGC Unique golfers tournament at the LGC ground, Lusignan.

With two sets of players taking to the course, the first tee off was billed at 08:00h and seemed to give the contenders an extra edge in the competition while the second set that was booked for tee off at noon, was faced with the inclement weather that threatened to wash out the day’s play and probably affected the nerves of the players.

The top three finishers came from the morning group including Hussain with 64/15, and Vice President, Paton George 67/23.

“I had to keep ….