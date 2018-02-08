Super Showdown!

Belligerent batting, bamboozling bowling, sheer pace and amazing athleticism. This is what fans can expect when two of the most successful teams in Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 history come face-to-face today.

Today, the Guyana Jaguars will be hunting their fourth straight win and extend their undefeated streak while the Jamaica Scorpions seems not yet to have found their venom, registering only one win after three matches in the tournament.

The Jaguars will be looking to avenge their twin defeats last season while Scorpions will be confident as history favours them.

The Scorpions marched ….