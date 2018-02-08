Super Showdown!

Belligerent batting, bamboozling bowling, sheer pace and amazing athleticism. This is what fans can expect when two of the most successful teams in Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 history come face-to-face today.
Today, the Guyana Jaguars will be hunting their fourth straight win and extend their undefeated streak while the Jamaica Scorpions seems not yet to have found their venom, registering only one win after three matches in the tournament.
The Jaguars will be looking to avenge their twin defeats last season while Scorpions will be confident as history favours them.
The Scorpions marched ….
All Swag!
Swag Entertainment, Albouystown-B, Back Circle, Ol Skool Ballers and Albouystown-B were among the winners when the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal championships continued Tuesday night at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Continental Group of Companies continue long-term golf sponsorship
The Continental Group of Companies, through Torginol Paints, yesterday continued its long term sponsorship of golf tournaments in Guyana with a monetary donation to the Lusignan Golf Club for a tournament to be held in June.
Hussain takes honors in LGC unique club tourney
President of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), Aleem Hussain battled a number of seasoned golfers to win the top prize in the recent LGC Unique golfers tournament at the LGC ground, Lusignan.
Enmore, Paradise, LBI register wins
Enmore, Paradise and La Bonne Intention (LBI) advanced to the quarter finals of the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club/ D &E Tent Rental 10/10 hardball cup on Sunday.
Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle road race speeds off February 18
The annual Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle road race will pedal off February 18 with the second leg set for February 25.