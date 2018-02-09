Datterdeen steers Demerara into final

Despite scattered showers Demerara powered their way to a four-wicket win over the President’s XI, who remained winless in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 tournament, as they stormed into the final after Romel Datterdeen’s all-round heroics.
Winning the toss and choosing to bat, the President’s XI bettered their previous high score, posting an imposing total of 88, as they were bowled out inside the 43rd over.
The match had to be reduced due to two showers which caused over two hours of delay. Nevertheless, excellent work from the experienced groundsmen at the Lusignan Community Centre Ground allowed Demerara the chance to prove themselves, as they were tasked with scoring 80 runs in 40 overs according to Duckworth/Lewis and Stern method.
The Demerara openers, ….
