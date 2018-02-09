Rampersaud spins Berbice into final 

Defending champions Berbice will head into Saturday’s final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 tournament against Demerara, unbeaten, after defeating Essequibo by 62 runs at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, yesterday.
Berbice, batting first, posted 111 for 8 in their rain-affected 36 overs encounter. Zeynul Ramsammy top scored with 36, and Jonathon Rampersaud, who has been magnificent with the ball throughout the tournament, contributed 16, as they were the only batsmen to reach double figures.
Jarrad Allicock, the chief wicket-taker for Essequibo, captured 3-13 from four overs.
Essequibo were then bundled out for 49 in 28.5 overs. Off-spinner Rampersaud, the find of this tournament, continued his wicket-taking exploits by snaring 4-13 from eight overs.
This took his tally to 13 wickets for the tournament, as he earned the Man of the Match award.
Boodram Lakeraj (2-9) and Latchman Dhanna (2-8) were also among the wickets.
Scorpions beat Jaguars by 46 runs (DLS)
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Jamaica Scorpions defeated Guyana Jaguars by 46 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, in the day-night 20th match of the Regional Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground here Thursday.
Round of Sweet Sixteen on tonight
Defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Rising Stars, Up Like-7 and ESPN, secured their berths to tonight’s round of 16 knock-out stage, when the group matches in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone concluded on Wednesday.
Datterdeen steers Demerara into final
Despite scattered showers Demerara powered their way to a four-wicket win over the President’s XI, who remained winless in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 tournament, as they stormed into the final after Romel Datterdeen’s all-round heroics.
Corporate sponsorship for Guyana Sport Shooting Federation
The Guyana Sport Shooting Federation (GSSF) recently received a donation from their newest corporate sponsor, Guyana Ideal Life Inc.
GCA NBS 40-Over Second Division weekend fixtures
The Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) has announced this weekend’s fixtures for the GCA/NBS 40-Over Second Division competition.