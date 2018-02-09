Rampersaud spins Berbice into final 

Defending champions Berbice will head into Saturday’s final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 tournament against Demerara, unbeaten, after defeating Essequibo by 62 runs at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, yesterday.

Berbice, batting first, posted 111 for 8 in their rain-affected 36 overs encounter. Zeynul Ramsammy top scored with 36, and Jonathon Rampersaud, who has been magnificent with the ball throughout the tournament, contributed 16, as they were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Jarrad Allicock, the chief wicket-taker for Essequibo, captured 3-13 from four overs.

Essequibo were then bundled out for 49 in 28.5 overs. Off-spinner Rampersaud, the find of this tournament, continued his wicket-taking exploits by snaring 4-13 from eight overs.

This took his tally to 13 wickets for the tournament, as he earned the Man of the Match award.

Boodram Lakeraj (2-9) and Latchman Dhanna (2-8) were also among the wickets.