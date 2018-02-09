Round of Sweet Sixteen on tonight

Defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Rising Stars, Up Like-7 and ESPN, secured their berths to tonight’s round of 16 knock-out stage, when the group matches in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone concluded on Wednesday.
Hosted in front of a large appreciative crowd at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, Showstoppers crushed Zeelugt Warriors 5-0. Trayon Bobb bagged a double in the seventh and ninth minute, while Marvin Josiah, Dexroy Adams and Marvin Frank netted in the sixth, eighth and 12th minute, respectively.
Meanwhile, Hustlers downed Mocha-B 1-0 on penalty kicks, after normal time finished 0-0. Rising Stars squeaked past Admiral United 2-1.
Daniel Abrams tallied a ….
Rampersaud spins Berbice into final
Defending champions Berbice will head into Saturday’s final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 tournament against Demerara, unbeaten, after defeating Essequibo by 62 runs at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, yesterday.
Scorpions beat Jaguars by 46 runs (DLS)
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Jamaica Scorpions defeated Guyana Jaguars by 46 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, in the day-night 20th match of the Regional Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground here Thursday.
Datterdeen steers Demerara into final
Despite scattered showers Demerara powered their way to a four-wicket win over the President’s XI, who remained winless in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 tournament, as they stormed into the final after Romel Datterdeen’s all-round heroics.
Corporate sponsorship for Guyana Sport Shooting Federation
The Guyana Sport Shooting Federation (GSSF) recently received a donation from their newest corporate sponsor, Guyana Ideal Life Inc.
GCA NBS 40-Over Second Division weekend fixtures
The Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) has announced this weekend’s fixtures for the GCA/NBS 40-Over Second Division competition.