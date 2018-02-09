Sports

Round of Sweet Sixteen on tonight

Guinness Greatest of the Streets West Demerara Zone

By
2 vs 2:Trevon Lythcott (left) and Dwayne Lindie (no.22) of ESPN on the attack against Dream Team during their final group fixture at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

Defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Rising Stars, Up Like-7 and ESPN, secured their berths to tonight’s round of 16 knock-out stage, when the group matches in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone concluded on Wednesday.

Hosted in front of a large appreciative crowd at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, Showstoppers crushed Zeelugt Warriors 5-0. Trayon Bobb bagged a double in the seventh and ninth minute, while Marvin Josiah, Dexroy Adams and Marvin Frank netted in the sixth, eighth and 12th minute, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hustlers downed Mocha-B 1-0 on penalty kicks, after normal time finished 0-0. Rising Stars squeaked past Admiral United 2-1.

Daniel Abrams tallied a ….

