Round of Sweet Sixteen on tonight

Defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Rising Stars, Up Like-7 and ESPN, secured their berths to tonight’s round of 16 knock-out stage, when the group matches in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone concluded on Wednesday.

Hosted in front of a large appreciative crowd at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, Showstoppers crushed Zeelugt Warriors 5-0. Trayon Bobb bagged a double in the seventh and ninth minute, while Marvin Josiah, Dexroy Adams and Marvin Frank netted in the sixth, eighth and 12th minute, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hustlers downed Mocha-B 1-0 on penalty kicks, after normal time finished 0-0. Rising Stars squeaked past Admiral United 2-1.

Daniel Abrams tallied a ….