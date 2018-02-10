Determined Demerara to face unbeaten Berbice in U-15 final

After three rounds, Demerara will face an uphill task as they try to reclaim the Guyana Cricket Board (GCA)/ Dave West Indian Imports Under-15 tournament in a clash against defending champions, Berbice today at the Everest Cricket Club Ground.

While both teams have defeated Essequibo and President’s XI, Berbice have had the upper hand, as they had already defeated Demerara in a low scoring affair at the same venue in round two.

However, with a convincing victory over President’s XI on Thursday, the morale in the Demerara camp is high.

After dismissing the….