Showdown of champions

The curtain will come down on the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Mike’s Pharmacy/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall senior softball tournament tomorrow with a handful of games, including three finals booked for the Demerara Cricket Club Ground (DCC), Queenstown.

Over the years T20 softball cricket has gathered a huge contingent of followers and nothing less than a packed venue is expected as the fans turn out in their numbers to see the big hitting abilities of both men and women in showdown of the champions.

The day’s play will begin promptly at 09:30h with the females clashing to see who will advance to the final later in the day and take home the $50,000 and trophy first prize.

The losing finalist is….