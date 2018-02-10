Sparta still Kingston’s boss

Sparta Boss, Future Stars, Team Extreme Hustlers, Bent Street and California Square recorded contrasting wins when the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship, continued on Thursday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Sparta Boss battled past Kingston 3-2. Jermin Junior registered a double in the third and 20th minute, while Gregory Richardson netted in the 13th minute.
For the loser, Simon Emmanuel netted in the 12th and 17th minute. Future Stars downed Ansa McAl All-Stars 2-0. Akeemo Anthony and Jamal Cozier in the second and 14th minute apiece.
Team Extreme overcame ….
Pierre, Mohammed help Red Force edge Hampshire
CAVE HILL, Barbados, CMC – Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre snatched a career-best six-wicket haul but it was Jason Mohammed’s half-century and Shannon Gabriel’s nerve, which fired Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a nail-biting one-wicket win over English county Hampshire.
Hetmyer continues a proud Berbice tradition
By Charwayne Walker Shimron Hetmyer continued a proud Berbice tradition when he scored a pugnacious century against the United States of America (USA) in the 2018 Cricket West Indies Regional One Day Tournament at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua.
Determined Demerara to face unbeaten Berbice in U-15 final
After three rounds, Demerara will face an uphill task as they try to reclaim the Guyana Cricket Board (GCA)/ Dave West Indian Imports Under-15 tournament in a clash against defending champions, Berbice today at the Everest Cricket Club Ground.
Sanjay’s pre-Valentine golf tourney tees off today
In keeping with their promise to have continuous golf tournament, the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) teamed up with long standing member and Managing Director of Sanjay’s Jewellery, Sanjay Persaud to host the Sanjay’s pre-Valentine Open tournament.
Showdown of champions
The curtain will come down on the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Mike’s Pharmacy/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall senior softball tournament tomorrow with a handful of games, including three finals booked for the Demerara Cricket Club Ground (DCC), Queenstown.