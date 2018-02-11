Futsal Referees Refresher Course ends today

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with the Petra Organization yesterday launched a two-day Futsal Referees Refresher Course at the federation’s secretariat.

The aim of the forum, is to develop future International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) referees as well as to educate players on the correct rules of the format.

Some 10 prospective Futsal Referees from Georgetown, Upper Demerara, West Demerara and Berbice Football Association are participating in the course, which ends today…..