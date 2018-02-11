GCB Under-15 final postponed

Defending champions Berbice and former champions Demerara will have to wait a bit longer to contest the final of the Guyana Cricket Board’s U15 limited overs competition after rain washed out play at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground (GCC), Bourda yesterday.
In what was a predictable outcome the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 tournament will now after to be replayed at a date to be announced.
The tournament has seen rain affect almost every match played in the competition since last Sunday’s opening round match.
Berbice will be most disappointed as they have been the dominant team in the tournament so far after playing unbeaten in the preliminary rounds.
According to a release from the GCB, the match has been postponed until a date to be decided as the reserve day (today) has been washed out too.
