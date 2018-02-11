GFF Elite League resumes today at GFC

After months of inactivity, season three of the Guyana Football Federation ‘Elite League’ resumes today at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.

In the opening match, defending champion and fourth placed Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will lock horns with league leader Den Amstel from 17:30hrs.

The feature contest will then pit third placed Fruta Conquerors against traditional foe and fifth placed Western Tigers at 19:30hrs. Action in the event continues on Friday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.

New Amsterdam United (NA) will oppose Ann’s Grove from 18:00hrs, while GDF will lock horns with Milerock from 20:00hrs.