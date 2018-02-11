GFF Elite League resumes today at GFC

After months of inactivity, season three of the Guyana Football Federation ‘Elite League’ resumes today at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.
In the opening match, defending champion and fourth placed Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will lock horns with league leader Den Amstel from 17:30hrs.
The feature contest will then pit third placed Fruta Conquerors against traditional foe and fifth placed Western Tigers at 19:30hrs. Action in the event continues on Friday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.
New Amsterdam United (NA) will oppose Ann’s Grove from 18:00hrs, while GDF will lock horns with Milerock from 20:00hrs.
Showstoppers through to quarterfinals
Defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Rising Stars and ESPN were among the teams to secure quarterfinal berths when the round of 16 stage in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara zone concluded on Friday.
Futsal Referees Refresher Course ends today
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with the Petra Organization yesterday launched a two-day Futsal Referees Refresher Course at the federation’s secretariat.
Rain pushes softball finals back once more
A three finals day was forced to be postponed to this week after the conclusion of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Mike’s Pharmacy/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall senior softball tournament at the DCC ground, Queenstown was affected by rain yesterday.
Rain dampens weekend cricket prospects
A packed weekend of cricket awaited the local circuit but due to persistent rains that started from Friday night into yesterday, all local matches were called off, with some pushed back.
GCB Under-15 final postponed
Defending champions Berbice and former champions Demerara will have to wait a bit longer to contest the final of the Guyana Cricket Board’s U15 limited overs competition after rain washed out play at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground (GCC), Bourda yesterday.