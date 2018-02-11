No greater gift than playing for West Indies – Sir Wes Hall

Sir Wesley Hall, the former star West Indies fast bowler of the 1960s, was a star again Friday night as he gave a heartfelt recollection of his life, both on and off the field, at the Rotary Club of Georgetown Dinner at the Le Meridien, Pegasus Hotel, Kingston.

Giving the feature address, the now 80-year-old former tear away fast bowler from Barbados took to the podium in front of a packed hall and refused a chair, opting to stand and deliver, which is what he did for most of his a little over a decade-long career.

“There is no greater gift than playing for West Indies,” said Hall, who ….