Rain dampens weekend cricket prospects

A packed weekend of cricket awaited the local circuit but due to persistent rains that started from Friday night into yesterday, all local matches were called off, with some pushed back.
In the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/ New Building Society (NBS) second division 40-over competition, five matches were once again pushed back to the following week. Originally, DCC were due to play Malteenoes at Queenstown.
While on the other side of Queenstown on Woolford Avenue, Gandhi Youth Organization who pulled off a nail-biting win last week will face GNIC at home.
Also, in-form University of Guyana with two consecutive wins would have been eager to play against Transport at Malteenoes and try to extend their winning streak, Ace Warriors would have been taking on Police SC at Eve Leary and Diplomats could have been going up against GDF at Camp Ayanganna.
The tournament has been consistently delayed by rain.
Showstoppers through to quarterfinals
Defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Rising Stars and ESPN were among the teams to secure quarterfinal berths when the round of 16 stage in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara zone concluded on Friday.
Futsal Referees Refresher Course ends today
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with the Petra Organization yesterday launched a two-day Futsal Referees Refresher Course at the federation’s secretariat.
Rain pushes softball finals back once more
A three finals day was forced to be postponed to this week after the conclusion of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Mike’s Pharmacy/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall senior softball tournament at the DCC ground, Queenstown was affected by rain yesterday.
GFF Elite League resumes today at GFC
After months of inactivity, season three of the Guyana Football Federation ‘Elite League’ resumes today at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.
GCB Under-15 final postponed
Defending champions Berbice and former champions Demerara will have to wait a bit longer to contest the final of the Guyana Cricket Board’s U15 limited overs competition after rain washed out play at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground (GCC), Bourda yesterday.