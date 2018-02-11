Rain dampens weekend cricket prospects

A packed weekend of cricket awaited the local circuit but due to persistent rains that started from Friday night into yesterday, all local matches were called off, with some pushed back.

In the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/ New Building Society (NBS) second division 40-over competition, five matches were once again pushed back to the following week. Originally, DCC were due to play Malteenoes at Queenstown.

While on the other side of Queenstown on Woolford Avenue, Gandhi Youth Organization who pulled off a nail-biting win last week will face GNIC at home.

Also, in-form University of Guyana with two consecutive wins would have been eager to play against Transport at Malteenoes and try to extend their winning streak, Ace Warriors would have been taking on Police SC at Eve Leary and Diplomats could have been going up against GDF at Camp Ayanganna.

The tournament has been consistently delayed by rain.