Rain pushes softball finals back once more

A three finals day was forced to be postponed to this week after the conclusion of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Mike’s Pharmacy/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall senior softball tournament at the DCC ground, Queenstown was affected by rain yesterday.

To be played were the semi-finals in the female division with Trophy Stall Angel going into battle with Blue Divas and Wellwoman facing 4R Lioness while in the Masters final, Mike’s Wellman was down to play Regal Masters.

The teams will now await another week for this anticipated clash.

The tournament organisers are encouraging die-hard fans to be patient with the weather situation and would like to remind those wishing to attend that the event is free.