Volcanoes shock title-holders Pride

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Windward Islands Volcanoes stunned Barbados Pride by 22 runs here late Friday night to deal the title-holders their first defeat of the Regional Super50 competition.

Chasing a modest 202 in the day/night affair at Kensington Oval, Pride’s batting collapsed to leave them 179 all out in the 47th over, breaking their impressive four-game winning streak.

The defeat dislodged the hosts from the top of Group A, slipping them to second on 19 points with arch-rivals Trinidad and Tobago Red Force assuming first place on 20 points…..