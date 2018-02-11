Volcanoes shock title-holders Pride

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Windward Islands Volcanoes stunned Barbados Pride by 22 runs here late Friday night to deal the title-holders their first defeat of the Regional Super50 competition.
Chasing a modest 202 in the day/night affair at Kensington Oval, Pride’s batting collapsed to leave them 179 all out in the 47th over, breaking their impressive four-game winning streak.
The defeat dislodged the hosts from the top of Group A, slipping them to second on 19 points with arch-rivals Trinidad and Tobago Red Force assuming first place on 20 points…..
Showstoppers through to quarterfinals
Defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Rising Stars and ESPN were among the teams to secure quarterfinal berths when the round of 16 stage in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara zone concluded on Friday.
Futsal Referees Refresher Course ends today
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with the Petra Organization yesterday launched a two-day Futsal Referees Refresher Course at the federation’s secretariat.
Rain pushes softball finals back once more
A three finals day was forced to be postponed to this week after the conclusion of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Mike’s Pharmacy/Nauth Motor Spares/Trophy Stall senior softball tournament at the DCC ground, Queenstown was affected by rain yesterday.
Rain dampens weekend cricket prospects
A packed weekend of cricket awaited the local circuit but due to persistent rains that started from Friday night into yesterday, all local matches were called off, with some pushed back.
GFF Elite League resumes today at GFC
After months of inactivity, season three of the Guyana Football Federation ‘Elite League’ resumes today at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.