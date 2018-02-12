Eastman wins back-to-back R&R races

Hamzah Eastman successfully defended his R&R international Limited road race title yesterday making it the first time in the 27 years of the race that a rider has won the events back-to-back.
The team Coco’s international rider, clocked one hour, 43 minutes and 14 seconds (01:43:14), powering through the blistering rain and a determined Paul Denobrega (Evolution) to snatch a close finish.
The win, in the race which started at Schoonord, East Bank Demerara saw the wheelsmen going to Bushy Park and back to complete a grueling 46-mile race…..
Five make CARIFTA Games qualifying times at AAG Trials
The opening event of the Athletics Association of Guyana’s 2018 season yesterday saw long jumpers Chantoba Bright, Toyan Raymond, Princess Browne, Anthony Williams and Ronaldo Greene all making the qualifying standard for this year’s CARIFTA Games.
Richardson leads Sparta Boss past Silver Bullets
Sparta Boss, Future Stars, Leopold Street, Gold is Money and Bent Street secured berths to tonight’s round of 16 stage when the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship continued on Saturday.
Coughlin, Gubbins steady Lions after Cornwall burst
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – All-rounder Paul Coughlin’s unbeaten half-century propped up England Lions after Rahkeem Cornwall’s three-wicket haul rattled them, on the opening day of the first four-day “Test” here yesterday.
Meek batting sends Jaguars to second defeat
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Guyana Jaguars dropped points for the second straight game when they slumped to a three-wicket defeat to English county Kent, in a limp performance here Saturday night.
Windies could play T20 series in Houston: report
LAHORE, Pakistan, CMC – West Indies are set to play a Twenty20 International in the American city of Houston for the first time later this year, as part of a Tri-Nations Series involving Pakistan and Bangladesh.