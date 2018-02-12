Eastman wins back-to-back R&R races

Hamzah Eastman successfully defended his R&R international Limited road race title yesterday making it the first time in the 27 years of the race that a rider has won the events back-to-back.

The team Coco’s international rider, clocked one hour, 43 minutes and 14 seconds (01:43:14), powering through the blistering rain and a determined Paul Denobrega (Evolution) to snatch a close finish.

The win, in the race which started at Schoonord, East Bank Demerara saw the wheelsmen going to Bushy Park and back to complete a grueling 46-mile race…..