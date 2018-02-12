Five make CARIFTA Games qualifying times at AAG Trials

The opening event of the Athletics Association of Guyana’s 2018 season yesterday saw long jumpers Chantoba Bright, Toyan Raymond, Princess Browne, Anthony Williams and Ronaldo Greene all making the qualifying standard for this year’s CARIFTA Games.

At the Leonora Track and Field Facility, the athletes battled the inclement weather and their competitors with the result being only five were able to make the qualify marks after some 41 events on the first trials of three.

In the boys 14-19 long jump, Williams, representing Guyana Police force leapt 7.10 metres, the furthest jump of the day while Greene (Upper Demerara) leapt 6.88 metres to easily pass the qualifying standard of 6.80 metres…..