Jaguars maul USA by 7 wickets

The Guyana Jaguars pounced on a weak United States of America (USA) team to register a significant seven-wicket win at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Club ground, Antigua yesterday.
Winning the toss and electing to bowl in a 44-over affair, the Jaguars were spearheaded by medium pacer, Christopher Barnwell who found his rhythm to return figures of 4-35 from his nine overs.
New ball bowler, Sherfane Rutherford removed Sunny Sohal with just one run on the board but USA bounced back well thanks to Xavier Marshall (19) and Jaskaran Malhotra who added 39. Marshall’s wicket to Barnwell triggered the collapse as wickets tumbled around Malhotra…..
Clippers hand Nets sixth consecutive loss
(Field Level Media) Lou Williams scored 20 points to lead seven Clippers in double figures as Los Angeles beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-101 Monday night at Barclays Center in New York.
Scorpions beat Hurricanes by 148 runs
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Jamaica Scorpions defeated Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 148 runs, in the day/night 28th match of the Regional Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground here yesterday.
Court officer to oversee Berbice Cricket Board elections
Sunday’s Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) elections will be overseen by an officer of the High Court.
Boxing association launches 2018 season with Patrick Forde Memorial Open
The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will enter its first round of the 2018 season on February 25 when it hosts the inaugural Patrick Forde Memorial Open.
Berbice Cricket Board hosting competition to pick U-17 squad
Despite the controversy surrounding the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), it is hosting an Inter-Zone Competition to select a 14-man squad ahead of the Inter-county under-17 tournament which is being organised by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).