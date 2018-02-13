Jaguars maul USA by 7 wickets

The Guyana Jaguars pounced on a weak United States of America (USA) team to register a significant seven-wicket win at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Club ground, Antigua yesterday.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl in a 44-over affair, the Jaguars were spearheaded by medium pacer, Christopher Barnwell who found his rhythm to return figures of 4-35 from his nine overs.

New ball bowler, Sherfane Rutherford removed Sunny Sohal with just one run on the board but USA bounced back well thanks to Xavier Marshall (19) and Jaskaran Malhotra who added 39. Marshall’s wicket to Barnwell triggered the collapse as wickets tumbled around Malhotra…..