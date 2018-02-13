Scorpions beat Hurricanes by 148 runs

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Jamaica Scorpions defeated Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 148 runs, in the day/night 28th match of the Regional Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground here yesterday.
Scores:
SCORPIONS 329 for seven off 50 overs (Chadwick Walton 169, Andre Russell 51 not out, Brandon King 38, Andre McCarthy 36; Terrance Warde 2-60)
HURRICANES 181 off 41.1 overs (Terrance Warde 43, Keacy Carty 33, Justin Athanaze 26; Odean Smith 3-15)
Jaguars maul USA by 7 wickets
The Guyana Jaguars pounced on a weak United States of America (USA) team to register a significant seven-wicket win at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Club ground, Antigua yesterday.
Clippers hand Nets sixth consecutive loss
(Field Level Media) Lou Williams scored 20 points to lead seven Clippers in double figures as Los Angeles beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-101 Monday night at Barclays Center in New York.
Court officer to oversee Berbice Cricket Board elections
Sunday’s Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) elections will be overseen by an officer of the High Court.
Boxing association launches 2018 season with Patrick Forde Memorial Open
The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will enter its first round of the 2018 season on February 25 when it hosts the inaugural Patrick Forde Memorial Open.
Berbice Cricket Board hosting competition to pick U-17 squad
Despite the controversy surrounding the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), it is hosting an Inter-Zone Competition to select a 14-man squad ahead of the Inter-county under-17 tournament which is being organised by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).