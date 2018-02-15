­­­Showstoppers , ESPN to clash in final

Two time defending champion Showstoppers, will oppose ESPN in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone final on Friday, following semi-final wins on Tuesday.

The first ever meeting between the two sides comes after Showstoppers crushed inaugural winner [2015] West Side Ballers 6-0, and ESPN downed Dream Team 3-0, in front of a large crowd at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

Showstoppers secured the victory in extra time to seal their fourth consecutive appearance in the championship game, as Marvin Josiah recorded three Guinness Goals (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes of the match is counted as two]…..