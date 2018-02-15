­­­Showstoppers , ESPN to clash in final

Two time defending champion Showstoppers, will oppose ESPN in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone final on Friday, following semi-final wins on Tuesday.
The first ever meeting between the two sides comes after Showstoppers crushed inaugural winner [2015] West Side Ballers 6-0, and ESPN downed Dream Team 3-0, in front of a large crowd at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
Showstoppers secured the victory in extra time to seal their fourth consecutive appearance in the championship game, as Marvin Josiah recorded three Guinness Goals (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes of the match is counted as two]…..
Barnwell, Hetmyer blow away Hurricanes
Half centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Christopher Barnwell were integral to the Guyana Jaguars dismantling of the Leewards Hurricanes, despite Devon Thomas’ century in their second encounter in Group B of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 on Wednesday.
Easy wins for Fernandes, Cadogan, Young on opening night
Junior Caribbean Squash Champion, Taylor Fernandes, warmed up for her much sterner Commonwealth Games debut with a smart win over Jonathan DeGroot in the opening contest of the Bounty Farm Ltd.
Buxton Youth Developers crush Charlestown 5 – 0
Buxton Youth Developers crushed Charlestown 5-0, when the Sixth Annual Milo Secondary Schools Football Championship, continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Imlach still eager for first-class opportunity
Former West Indies Under-19 World Cup champion Tevin Imlach, remains passionate about getting an opportunity to play at the first-class level.
Wintz replaces West Indies ‘A team’ bound Paul
Fast bowling all-rounder Paul Wintz has been called up to the Guyana Jaguars squad to replace Keemo Paul for the ongoing Regional Super 50 Festival.