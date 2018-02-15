Barnwell, Hetmyer blow away Hurricanes

Half centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Christopher Barnwell were integral to the Guyana Jaguars dismantling of the Leewards Hurricanes, despite Devon Thomas’ century in their second encounter in Group B of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 on Wednesday.

Playing at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in front of a capacity crowd, luck was on the side of the two Guyanese, as they were aided by five dropped catches in the field courtesy of the Hurricanes.

Nevertheless, they added 144 for the 5th wicket which saw Guyana chasing down 217 with ease, as they coasted to a five wicket victory, whilst solidifying their place at the top of the group…..