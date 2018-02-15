Buxton Youth Developers crush Charlestown 5 – 0

Buxton Youth Developers crushed Charlestown 5-0, when the Sixth Annual Milo Secondary Schools Football Championship, continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Shemar Kingston bagged a double in the seventh and 39th minute, while Shamash London tallied a brace in the 15th and 46th minute. Adding a 58th minute goal was Tishawn Gordon.
Meanwhile, Uitvlugt Secondary edged St. Roses High 2-1. Anthony Benn and Mickel McKend scored in the 42nd and 70th minute, respectively, for the winner. On target in the loss was Victor Chin in the 40th minute.
Up to press time, the clash between Lodge Secondary and Queenstown Secondary was in progress.
Half centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Christopher Barnwell were integral to the Guyana Jaguars dismantling of the Leewards Hurricanes, despite Devon Thomas’ century in their second encounter in Group B of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 on Wednesday.
Two time defending champion Showstoppers, will oppose ESPN in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone final on Friday, following semi-final wins on Tuesday.
Junior Caribbean Squash Champion, Taylor Fernandes, warmed up for her much sterner Commonwealth Games debut with a smart win over Jonathan DeGroot in the opening contest of the Bounty Farm Ltd.
Former West Indies Under-19 World Cup champion Tevin Imlach, remains passionate about getting an opportunity to play at the first-class level.
Fast bowling all-rounder Paul Wintz has been called up to the Guyana Jaguars squad to replace Keemo Paul for the ongoing Regional Super 50 Festival.