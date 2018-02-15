Buxton Youth Developers crush Charlestown 5 – 0

Buxton Youth Developers crushed Charlestown 5-0, when the Sixth Annual Milo Secondary Schools Football Championship, continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Shemar Kingston bagged a double in the seventh and 39th minute, while Shamash London tallied a brace in the 15th and 46th minute. Adding a 58th minute goal was Tishawn Gordon.

Meanwhile, Uitvlugt Secondary edged St. Roses High 2-1. Anthony Benn and Mickel McKend scored in the 42nd and 70th minute, respectively, for the winner. On target in the loss was Victor Chin in the 40th minute.

Up to press time, the clash between Lodge Secondary and Queenstown Secondary was in progress.