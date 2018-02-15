Easy wins for Fernandes, Cadogan, Young on opening night

Junior Caribbean Squash Champion, Taylor Fernandes, warmed up for her much sterner Commonwealth Games debut with a smart win over Jonathan DeGroot in the opening contest of the Bounty Farm Ltd. Handicap Squash Tournament which commenced last evening at the Georgetown Club Squash courts on Camp Street.
Fernandes, who began the game at minus four, looked sharp as she navigated around the court, taking the first set 15 – 11 before DeGroot, who played with a plus eight advantage, took a consolation win in the second set, 15 – 13. Fernandes, though, used her power and executed a few lovely drop shots to take the third and final game 15 – 14, to begin on a winning note…..
Barnwell, Hetmyer blow away Hurricanes
Half centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Christopher Barnwell were integral to the Guyana Jaguars dismantling of the Leewards Hurricanes, despite Devon Thomas’ century in their second encounter in Group B of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 on Wednesday.
Showstoppers , ESPN to clash in final
Two time defending champion Showstoppers, will oppose ESPN in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone final on Friday, following semi-final wins on Tuesday.
Buxton Youth Developers crush Charlestown 5 – 0
Buxton Youth Developers crushed Charlestown 5-0, when the Sixth Annual Milo Secondary Schools Football Championship, continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Imlach still eager for first-class opportunity
Former West Indies Under-19 World Cup champion Tevin Imlach, remains passionate about getting an opportunity to play at the first-class level.
Wintz replaces West Indies ‘A team’ bound Paul
Fast bowling all-rounder Paul Wintz has been called up to the Guyana Jaguars squad to replace Keemo Paul for the ongoing Regional Super 50 Festival.