Easy wins for Fernandes, Cadogan, Young on opening night

Junior Caribbean Squash Champion, Taylor Fernandes, warmed up for her much sterner Commonwealth Games debut with a smart win over Jonathan DeGroot in the opening contest of the Bounty Farm Ltd. Handicap Squash Tournament which commenced last evening at the Georgetown Club Squash courts on Camp Street.

Fernandes, who began the game at minus four, looked sharp as she navigated around the court, taking the first set 15 – 11 before DeGroot, who played with a plus eight advantage, took a consolation win in the second set, 15 – 13. Fernandes, though, used her power and executed a few lovely drop shots to take the third and final game 15 – 14, to begin on a winning note…..