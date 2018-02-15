Wintz replaces West Indies ‘A team’ bound Paul

Fast bowling all-rounder Paul Wintz has been called up to the Guyana Jaguars squad to replace Keemo Paul for the ongoing Regional Super 50 Festival.

Paul, who has been on a steady rise, has been selected to represent the West Indies A team as the replacement for the injured Miguel Cummins in the current series against the touring England Lions, thus, making way for Wintz.

Wintz, before departing Guyana yesterday, indicated to Stabroek Sport that he was once again delighted about getting another opportunity to wear his national colours and hopes to add to the Jaguars’ recent success…..