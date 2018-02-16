A team selection an opportunity to get into senior WI setup – Keemo Paul 

Ever since his heroics in the 2016 edition of the ICC under-19 World Cup, Keemo Paul has carried the expectation of being one of the players earmarked to go on to the senior West Indies team.

An all-rounder, with the genuine ability to swing the tide of a game with both ball and bat, has seen him proving pundits right, after bagging 42 wickets in the last regional four-day competition, behind spinners Veerasammy Permaul (50) and Imran Khan (48). He recorded his maiden first-class century against Jamaica at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

No doubt these factors contributed to him earning his maiden call-up to the West Indies A team, another stepping stone on the way to the West Indies senior side. “It was a pretty exciting feeling [getting the call up], and it just goes to show that with hard work, dedication and discipline what you can achieve,” the 19-year-old told Stabroek Sport…..