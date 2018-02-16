Controversial decisions mar quarters

Sparta Boss will battle Leopold Street, while Silver Bullets will engage Bent Street tomorrow evening in the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship semi-finals, following quarter-final wins on Wednesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Although the large crowd was thrilled at the competitive nature of the matches, contentious refereeing dominated the evening’s proceedings, with questionable decisions specifically impacting the Leopold Street and Gold is Money encounter.

Oddly, this inept level of officiating ensued despite the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) staging a Futsal Referees ‘Refresher’ Course five days earlier, in partnership with the Petra Organization. The aforementioned forum did not feature any qualified Futsal instructor…..