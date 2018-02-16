Petra footballs for competing teams

In an effort to aid preparation, the Petra Organization has donated one football to each of the 24 competing teams for the upcoming Corona Beer Futsal Championship which begins on the 24th February at the National Gymnasium, on Mandela Avenue.

The presentation, which also witnessed the teams being briefed on the rules of the event, took place at the Brandsville Hotel, Prashad Nagar on Tuesday.

Petra Organization Co-Director Troy Mendonca, thanked the teams for their continued support, which has developed significantly following the birth of street football…..