Show Time at Pouderoyen Tarmac tonight

The Pouderoyen Tarmac tonight, will provide the setting for the dream matchup between two time defending champion Showstoppers, and ESPN, in the finale of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone.

Although both teams possess talented rosters, the home side, Showstoppers are the proverbial favourites in their first ever showdown.

Showstoppers earned their fourth consecutive berth to the championship game, following a 6-0 win over West Side Ballers in the semi-final round…..