Guyana officially declared host for Women’s World T20

Members of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), the Government of Guyana and the public gathered at the Umana Yana, Kingston yesterday as Guyana was officially declared a host of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World T20 tournament.

Honorary Secretary of the GCB, Anand Sanasie chaired the event and gave those present a glimpse of Guyana’s history as a host, pointing out that it has staged World Cup matches.

Sanasie praised the government, who he credited for their quick response and support towards bidding to have these games hosted here. Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sport, Dr George Norton helped to secure the bid to have Guyana along with Antigua and Barbuda and St. Lucia host this event…..