Jaguars qualify in rain-hit thriller

Guyana guaranteed themselves a spot in the playoffs of the 2018 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 with a nail-biting four-wicket victory over the Jamaica Scorpions in a rain- affected match yesterday in Antigua.

0-3-3-0-4 off Fabien Allen is what the final over of the Jaguars’ innings looked like as they reached 213 which was the second revised total of the innings but the match looked to have swung in favour of the Scorpions after the rains came down.

Newcomers in the side turned up for the most important match of the Jaguars 50-over season in practically a do or die situation as Tagenarine Chanderpaul opened up with Chandrapaul Hemraj to hammer a 64-run stand in their chase of a mammoth 265. While Chanderpaul fell for 27, Hemraj went on to team up with in-form Christopher Barnwell who added 86 for the third wicket as Guyana seemed on course in their chase…..