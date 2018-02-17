Jaguars qualify in rain-hit thriller

Guyana guaranteed themselves a spot in the playoffs of the 2018 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 with a nail-biting four-wicket victory over the Jamaica Scorpions in a rain- affected match yesterday in Antigua.
0-3-3-0-4 off Fabien Allen is what the final over of the Jaguars’ innings looked like as they reached 213 which was the second revised total of the innings but the match looked to have swung in favour of the Scorpions after the rains came down.
Newcomers in the side turned up for the most important match of the Jaguars 50-over season in practically a do or die situation as Tagenarine Chanderpaul opened up with Chandrapaul Hemraj to hammer a 64-run stand in their chase of a mammoth 265. While Chanderpaul fell for 27, Hemraj went on to team up with in-form Christopher Barnwell who added 86 for the third wicket as Guyana seemed on course in their chase…..
Guyana officially declared host for Women’s World T20
Members of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), the Government of Guyana and the public gathered at the Umana Yana, Kingston yesterday as Guyana was officially declared a host of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World T20 tournament.
Joseph to face Narine in Bounty squash semis
In the most exciting match of the evening, current men’s national champion, Nyron Joseph defeated one of Guyana’s Commonwealth Games selectees, Taylor Fernandes in the third evening of the Bounty Farm Ltd.
Republic anniversary swimming championship underway
The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association’s (GASA) annual Republic Anniversary Swimming Championships splashed off yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal.
Malachi Moore and Akera Watson shine at Mash table tennis
Opening the Guyana Table Tennis Association’s (GTTA) year was the Mashramani Junior and Cadet Championships yesterday at the National Gymnasium where participants are trying to make the team for the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Junior and Cadet Championships.
Ageless Federer rides his time machine back to the top
LONDON, (Reuters) – They know a thing or two about time in Switzerland — their cuckoo clocks, expensive wristwatches and unerring railway timetables are proof of that.