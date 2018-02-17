Joseph to face Narine in Bounty squash semis

In the most exciting match of the evening, current men’s national champion, Nyron Joseph defeated one of Guyana’s Commonwealth Games selectees, Taylor Fernandes in the third evening of the Bounty Farm Ltd. Handicap squash tournament at the Georgetown Club squash courts on Camp Street, yesterday.
It was a herculean effort from Joseph, who started each set at -18 to win the first set 15-9 and second 15-5 in an excellent display of craftsmanship.
Joseph, in his semis, will flex his muscles against Nicholas Narine (-12), who came from a set down to earn a hard-fought win over Joe Mekdeci -3 – 15, 15-9, 15-12 in the first open category of the night…..
Jaguars qualify in rain-hit thriller
Guyana guaranteed themselves a spot in the playoffs of the 2018 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 with a nail-biting four-wicket victory over the Jamaica Scorpions in a rain- affected match yesterday in Antigua.
Guyana officially declared host for Women’s World T20
Members of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), the Government of Guyana and the public gathered at the Umana Yana, Kingston yesterday as Guyana was officially declared a host of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World T20 tournament.
Republic anniversary swimming championship underway
The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association’s (GASA) annual Republic Anniversary Swimming Championships splashed off yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal.
Malachi Moore and Akera Watson shine at Mash table tennis
Opening the Guyana Table Tennis Association’s (GTTA) year was the Mashramani Junior and Cadet Championships yesterday at the National Gymnasium where participants are trying to make the team for the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Junior and Cadet Championships.
Ageless Federer rides his time machine back to the top
LONDON, (Reuters) – They know a thing or two about time in Switzerland — their cuckoo clocks, expensive wristwatches and unerring railway timetables are proof of that.