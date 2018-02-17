Joseph to face Narine in Bounty squash semis

In the most exciting match of the evening, current men’s national champion, Nyron Joseph defeated one of Guyana’s Commonwealth Games selectees, Taylor Fernandes in the third evening of the Bounty Farm Ltd. Handicap squash tournament at the Georgetown Club squash courts on Camp Street, yesterday.

It was a herculean effort from Joseph, who started each set at -18 to win the first set 15-9 and second 15-5 in an excellent display of craftsmanship.

Joseph, in his semis, will flex his muscles against Nicholas Narine (-12), who came from a set down to earn a hard-fought win over Joe Mekdeci -3 – 15, 15-9, 15-12 in the first open category of the night…..