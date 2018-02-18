BCB to know way forward today

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) will know which direction it is heading today as the Court ordered election of office bearers of the body is expected to take place at the New Amsterdam Town Hall from 11am.

It is unclear who are the persons contesting the post of BCB president as, up to press time yesterday, only Dhieranidranauth Somwaru had confirmed that he would be contesting the post of BCB president.

Somwaru claimed to have won the previous elections which was mired in controversy and which outcome was challenged in Court leading to the decision for fresh elections…..