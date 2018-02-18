Mangru, Charles star as GCB Select A defeat Select B team

Under the recent restructuring of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) female Under 19 tournament, the GCB Select A defeated a Select B team by 15 runs in the 20-overs-a-side match at the Everest Cricket Club yesterday.

Select A won the toss, batted and their openers put on 123 runs for the first wicket, one less than the team’s total. National players, Mandy Mangru and Cassey Charles clobbered their way to 41 and 60 respectively. The pair was assisted by 22 extras that would prove vital.

In the chase, Select B were aided by poor bowling from select A as they gave away some 39 extras, the highest score for that innings while Shenita Grimmond (24) and Sherica Gajnabie (29) provided the only resistance. Magru returned with the ball to pick up 2-8, while Sherry Ann Fraser bagged 2-24 and Yogeeta Balkishun 3-27…..