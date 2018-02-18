Mangru, Charles star as GCB Select A defeat Select B team

Under the recent restructuring of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) female Under 19 tournament, the GCB Select A defeated a Select B team by 15 runs in the 20-overs-a-side match at the Everest Cricket Club yesterday.
Select A won the toss, batted and their openers put on 123 runs for the first wicket, one less than the team’s total. National players, Mandy Mangru and Cassey Charles clobbered their way to 41 and 60 respectively. The pair was assisted by 22 extras that would prove vital.
In the chase, Select B were aided by poor bowling from select A as they gave away some 39 extras, the highest score for that innings while Shenita Grimmond (24) and Sherica Gajnabie (29) provided the only resistance. Magru returned with the ball to pick up 2-8, while Sherry Ann Fraser bagged 2-24 and Yogeeta Balkishun 3-27…..
BCB to know way forward today
The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) will know which direction it is heading today as the Court ordered election of office bearers of the body is expected to take place at the New Amsterdam Town Hall from 11am.
Showstoppers record hat trick of title triumphs
History was created on Friday when Showstoppers secured their third consecutive Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone title humbling ESPN 3-0 at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
Sky’s the limit for Sachia Vickery
At 22-years-old Sachia Vickery might not quite yet have the world at her feet but she does most certainly have her tennis future in her more than capable hands.
St George’s suffer crushing defeat against Masters Academy
Masters Academy, Sir Leon Lessons and Pure Masters secured lopsided wins when the sixth annual Milo Secondary Schools football tournament continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Mash Magnum Futsal finals tonight
All roads will lead to the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue tonight when the final of the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship kicks off.