Mash Magnum Futsal finals tonight

All roads will lead to the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue tonight when the final of the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship kicks off.
The semi-finals of the event was staged yesterday [Saturday] at the same venue and was witnessed by a large crowd.
Bent Street was down to lock horns with Silver Bullets in the opening affair, while Sparta Boss was programmed to battle Leopold Street in the feature contest…..
BCB to know way forward today
The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) will know which direction it is heading today as the Court ordered election of office bearers of the body is expected to take place at the New Amsterdam Town Hall from 11am.
Mangru, Charles star as GCB Select A defeat Select B team
Under the recent restructuring of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) female Under 19 tournament, the GCB Select A defeated a Select B team by 15 runs in the 20-overs-a-side match at the Everest Cricket Club yesterday.
Showstoppers record hat trick of title triumphs
History was created on Friday when Showstoppers secured their third consecutive Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone title humbling ESPN 3-0 at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
Sky’s the limit for Sachia Vickery
At 22-years-old Sachia Vickery might not quite yet have the world at her feet but she does most certainly have her tennis future in her more than capable hands.
St George’s suffer crushing defeat against Masters Academy
Masters Academy, Sir Leon Lessons and Pure Masters secured lopsided wins when the sixth annual Milo Secondary Schools football tournament continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.