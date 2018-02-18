St George’s suffer crushing defeat against Masters Academy

Masters Academy, Sir Leon Lessons and Pure Masters secured lopsided wins when the sixth annual Milo Secondary Schools football tournament continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Masters Academy swamped St. George’s 15-0. Tyrone Khan recorded six goals in the first, 18th, 24th, 26th, 51st and 60th minute, while Carl Lynch tallied a double in the 25th and 29th, Jonathan Bart recorded a brace in the 30th and 57th and Calvin Peters netted twice in the 48th and 56th minute.
Adding goals in the 20th and 59th minute were Elijah Fraser Isaiah Anderson respectively. Similarly, Sir Leon Lessons crushed Cummings Lodge 10-0…..
BCB to know way forward today
The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) will know which direction it is heading today as the Court ordered election of office bearers of the body is expected to take place at the New Amsterdam Town Hall from 11am.
Mangru, Charles star as GCB Select A defeat Select B team
Under the recent restructuring of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) female Under 19 tournament, the GCB Select A defeated a Select B team by 15 runs in the 20-overs-a-side match at the Everest Cricket Club yesterday.
Showstoppers record hat trick of title triumphs
History was created on Friday when Showstoppers secured their third consecutive Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone title humbling ESPN 3-0 at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
Sky’s the limit for Sachia Vickery
At 22-years-old Sachia Vickery might not quite yet have the world at her feet but she does most certainly have her tennis future in her more than capable hands.
Mash Magnum Futsal finals tonight
All roads will lead to the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue tonight when the final of the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship kicks off.