St George’s suffer crushing defeat against Masters Academy

Masters Academy, Sir Leon Lessons and Pure Masters secured lopsided wins when the sixth annual Milo Secondary Schools football tournament continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Masters Academy swamped St. George’s 15-0. Tyrone Khan recorded six goals in the first, 18th, 24th, 26th, 51st and 60th minute, while Carl Lynch tallied a double in the 25th and 29th, Jonathan Bart recorded a brace in the 30th and 57th and Calvin Peters netted twice in the 48th and 56th minute.

Adding goals in the 20th and 59th minute were Elijah Fraser Isaiah Anderson respectively. Similarly, Sir Leon Lessons crushed Cummings Lodge 10-0…..