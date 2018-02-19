Sports

Anthony storms to Burnham Memorial first stage win

Michael Anthony celebrates his victory in yesterday’s opening 27th annual Forbes Burnham Memorial road race.

Michael Anthony recorded his first victory in 2018 by winning an eight man dash to the finishing line in the first stage of the 27th annual Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle road race yesterday.

Riding across the Ancient County of Berbice, the riders assembled at the Corriverton starting line with 46 riders taking to the white line. Hundreds of onlookers took to the roadways, lawns and some even viewed the action through their windows as commendable work from the Police in the region ensured there were no hiccups for the riders.

The in-form Paul DeNobrega led the 10-man breakaway as they battled the powerful winds, collecting the first prime. Anthony and Jamaul John then broke away from the pack and established a 90-second lead over the pack led by defending champion, Andrew Hicks. The chasing pack eventually caught up with the two leaders a few metres short of Tarlogie Village…..

