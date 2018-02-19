Anthony storms to Burnham Memorial first stage win

Michael Anthony recorded his first victory in 2018 by winning an eight man dash to the finishing line in the first stage of the 27th annual Forbes Burnham Memorial cycle road race yesterday.
Riding across the Ancient County of Berbice, the riders assembled at the Corriverton starting line with 46 riders taking to the white line. Hundreds of onlookers took to the roadways, lawns and some even viewed the action through their windows as commendable work from the Police in the region ensured there were no hiccups for the riders.
The in-form Paul DeNobrega led the 10-man breakaway as they battled the powerful winds, collecting the first prime. Anthony and Jamaul John then broke away from the pack and established a 90-second lead over the pack led by defending champion, Andrew Hicks. The chasing pack eventually caught up with the two leaders a few metres short of Tarlogie Village…..
Foster defeats Somwaru to become new BCB president
Chief Executive Officer of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) Hilbert Foster was yesterday voted in as new president of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) at its Annual General Meeting at the New Amsterdam Town Hall.
Panthers, Falcons score contrasting wins
Timehri Panthers and Soesdyke Falcons secured contrasting wins when the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Frank Watson Memorial U15 League continued yesterday.
Marooners end campaign on a high as Pride stumble again
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners ended their Regional Super50 campaign in the same manner it began nearly three weeks ago, upsetting title-holders Barbados Pride by six wickets here Saturday night.
Sparta Boss, Bent Street to meet in grand finale
Sparta Boss will oppose Bent in the grand finale of the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship, following semi-final wins over Leopold Street and Silver Bullets respectively on Saturday.
Fantastic debuts
By Charwayne Walker Since the first sponsored Regional One-Day competition started in 1976, the Gillette Cup, only four batsmen have passed 150 in an innings; Johnson Charles 177, Chadwick Walton 169, Darnley Joseph 153 and Clayton Lambert 151.