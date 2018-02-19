Fantastic debuts

By Charwayne Walker

Since the first sponsored Regional One-Day competition started in 1976, the Gillette Cup, only four batsmen have passed 150 in an innings; Johnson Charles 177, Chadwick Walton 169, Darnley Joseph 153 and Clayton Lambert 151.

But the million dollar question consistently being asked by die-hard Regional fans is who was the first player to score a Regional One-Day century on debut?

Well, the answer to that question is surprisingly not Brian Lara, Desmond Haynes, Roy Fredericks, Carl Hooper, Gordon Greenidge, Vivian Richards nor Richie Richardson…..