Foster defeats Somwaru to become new BCB president

Chief Executive Officer of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) Hilbert Foster was yesterday voted in as new president of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) at its Annual General Meeting at the New Amsterdam Town Hall.
The court supervised elections saw Foster defeating the only other challenger for the post Dhierandranauth Somwaru by 18 votes to 16.
“It is time to take Berbice Cricket forward,” the new president told Stabroek Sports following his victory…..
Panthers, Falcons score contrasting wins
Timehri Panthers and Soesdyke Falcons secured contrasting wins when the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Frank Watson Memorial U15 League continued yesterday.
Marooners end campaign on a high as Pride stumble again
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners ended their Regional Super50 campaign in the same manner it began nearly three weeks ago, upsetting title-holders Barbados Pride by six wickets here Saturday night.
Sparta Boss, Bent Street to meet in grand finale
Sparta Boss will oppose Bent in the grand finale of the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship, following semi-final wins over Leopold Street and Silver Bullets respectively on Saturday.
Fantastic debuts
By Charwayne Walker Since the first sponsored Regional One-Day competition started in 1976, the Gillette Cup, only four batsmen have passed 150 in an innings; Johnson Charles 177, Chadwick Walton 169, Darnley Joseph 153 and Clayton Lambert 151.
Winter makes Carifta Games qualifying time at GASA Mashramani swim meet
Dorado Swim Club’s Lian Winter produced a superb effort Saturday to win the girls 13-14 200m butterfly event in a time of 3:04:90s making the Carifta Games qualifying standard for the event in the process as the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) annual Republic anniversary swimming championships continued at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal.