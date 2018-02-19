Foster defeats Somwaru to become new BCB president

Chief Executive Officer of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) Hilbert Foster was yesterday voted in as new president of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) at its Annual General Meeting at the New Amsterdam Town Hall.

The court supervised elections saw Foster defeating the only other challenger for the post Dhierandranauth Somwaru by 18 votes to 16.

“It is time to take Berbice Cricket forward,” the new president told Stabroek Sports following his victory…..