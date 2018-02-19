Panthers, Falcons score contrasting wins

Timehri Panthers and Soesdyke Falcons secured contrasting wins when the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Frank Watson Memorial U15 League continued yesterday.

Staged at the Timehri ground, the home side downed Swan FC 2-0. Tywell Lovell and Marlon Burnett were on target in the 10th and 52nd minute respectively.

Also, Soesdyke Falcons edged Herstelling Raiders 4-3. Tyrone Burnette recorded a hat-trick in the 20th, 27th and 57th minute, while Romulo Khan added to the score in the 50th minute.

For the losing team, Sheron James tallied a brace in the eighth and 33rd minute while Xavi Atkinson scored in the 12th minute. In the final encounter Kuru-Kururu gained a walkover from Friendship.