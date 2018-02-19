Sparta Boss, Bent Street to meet in grand finale

Sparta Boss will oppose Bent in the grand finale of the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship, following semi-final wins over Leopold Street and Silver Bullets respectively on Saturday.

Staged at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Sparta Boss overcame Leopold Street 2-1. Jermaine Junior settled the outcome in front of a large crowd with a 40th minute penalty conversion, after Leopold Street had accumulated their sixth foul.

Junior slotted his powerful right foot strike into the top right hand corner, giving custodian Sesi Norville no chance…..